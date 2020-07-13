Stock Alert: NextCure Tumbles To New 52-week Low

(RTTNews) - Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) are losing more than 41 percent or $7.36 in Monday's morning trade at $10.52, after earlier touching a new 52-week low of $10.45.

Monday, Beltsville, Maryland-based NextCure NextCure provided an interim update of the Phase 2 portion of its NC318 Monotherapy phase 1/2 trial.

NextCure said that based on current enrolment criteria and clinical response data, it does not plan to advance the non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC and ovarian cancer cohorts into the stage 2 portion of the Simon 2-stage trial. The biotechnology company noted that the analysis of biomarker data for these cohorts has been delayed and is not yet complete.

In addition, NextCure said that its chief medical officer Kevin Heller has resigned, effective August 4, 2020 to pursue a new opportunity. Dr. Heller will serve as a consultant to the company. The company has initiated a search for a new chief medical officer.

NextCure has traded in a range of $10.45 to $109.00 in the past 52 weeks.

