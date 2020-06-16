Stock Alert: New York Mortgage Up 10%; Sets Dividend

(RTTNews) - Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) increased 10.39% or $0.29 during the aftermarket hours.

The company declared second-quarter dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 27, to common stockholders of record as of July 1, 2020.

It also resumed the payment of cash dividends on the company's 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

NYMT was up $0.1 or 3.72% Monday before closing at 2.79. It has traded in the range of $0.98- $6.47 in the past one year.

