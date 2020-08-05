Markets
NEWR

Stock Alert: New Relic Tumbles 24% After Q1 Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) are losing almost 24 percent or $17.56 in Wednesday's morning trade at $55.94 after the software-as-a-service company reported a wider net loss for the first quarter.

Tuesday, New Relic reported first-quarter attributable net loss of $29.76 million or $0.50 per share, wider than net loss of $15.17 million or $0.26 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings were $0.15 per share, compared to $0.19 per share in the year-ago period. However, revenue for the quarter grew to $162.59 million from $141.01 million a year ago.

For the second quarter, New Relic projects revenue between $163 million and $164 million, and adjusted results between loss of $0.03 per share and earnings of $0.02 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share on revenues of $162.89 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

New Relic has traded in a range of $33.49 to $74.20 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEWR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular