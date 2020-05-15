Stock Alert: New Relic Rises 11% On Better-than-expected Results

(RTTNews) - New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares are gaining nearly 11 percent in morning trade after the company reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter. The shares are currently trading at $64.20, up 10.16 percent from Thursday's close of $58.28.

The San Francisco, California based cloud-tech software company reported fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company of $27.96 million or $0.47 per share compared to $16.84 million or $0.30 per share last year. Excluding items, it reported earnings of $ $8.36 million or $0.14 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to earn $ $0.03 per share.

For the three-month period, revenues increased to $160 million from $132 million during the corresponding period last year. The Street was expecting it to register revenues of $153.48 million.

Looking forward, for the first quarter, New Relic sees revenue of $158 million to $160 million, a year over year growth of between 12 to 13 percent.

On an adjusted basis, loss from operations is expected to be between $3 million and break even.

Analysts on average expect a profit of $0.08 per share on revenue of $159.65 million.

