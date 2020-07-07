Stock Alert: New Fortress Energy Gains 21%

(RTTNews) - Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NFE), which operates as an integrated gas-to-power company, are surging more than 21% Tuesday morning at $15.75. Its 52-week range is $7.01- $19.50.

Monday, New Fortress Energy said it has significantly reduced the future LNG costs for this year as it has entered into an agreement with Centrica LNG Company Limited to terminate the obligation to purchase any additional LNG from Centrica for the remainder of 2020 by paying $105 million to Centrica.

This deal termination allows New Fortress to buy LNG in the open market at prices that are significantly lower than the price previously agreed to with Centrica.

CEO and Chairman Wes Edens remarked, "Our flexibility to opportunistically purchase LNG at market prices completes our transition from a development company to an operating company that we expect will generate significant operating margin and cash flow. We continue to advance a number of compelling new business opportunities and expect significant growth in 2020 and beyond. In spite of the current COVID conditions, we have a very robust pipeline of additional projects. Our current goal is to bring online another 4-8 projects in 2021 of similar size and scale".

