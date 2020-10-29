Stock Alert: New Fortress Energy Declines 13% After Earnings Missed Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of energy infrastructure company New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) are falling more than 13% Thursday morning after reporting third-quarter results, that missed the Street view.

The company reported loss per share of $2.40 in the third quarter, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.12 earnings per share.

Quarterly revenue of $137 million also missed the consensus of $145.17 million.

NFE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.10 per Class A common share.

NFE stock is currently trading at $38.50. It has traded in the range of $7.01- $54.92 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.