Stock Alert: Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Hits Another High, Up Nearly 12% This Month

(RTTNews) - Shares of global medical device company Nevro Corp. (NVRO) touched yet another high of $131.27 in early trade on Monday and are currently at $129.96, up 3.09%.

Nevro markets the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, a neuromodulation solution for the treatment of chronic pain. About 100 thousand patients are treated annually with the SCS system.

The Company launched its next-generation spinal cord stimulation system, known as Senza Omnia, in the U.S., last November. Senza Omnia is expected to be approved in Europe during the first half of 2020 and in Australia sometime during the latter part of 2020.

The Company is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results in February.

For the fourth quarter, the Company expects worldwide revenue to be $114.4 million compared to $107.9 million in the fourth quarter in the prior-year period.

Nevro's full-year 2019 worldwide revenue is expected to be $390.3 million compared to $387.3 million in 2018.

Looking ahead to full-year 2020, Nevro's worldwide revenue is expected to be in the range of $435 to $440 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.