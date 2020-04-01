Stock Alert: NeuroMetrix Up 34%

(RTTNews) - Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) are trading up nearly 34% on Wednesday morning on no stock-specific news.

NURO is currently trading at $1.55, up $0.39 or 33.62%, on the Nasdaq.

Founded in 1996 as a spinoff from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology, NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, bioelectrical and digital medicine company that addresses chronic health conditions including chronic pain and diabetes.

NeuroMetrix's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy.

Meanwhile, most of the stocks on Wall Street are down on Wednesday, reflecting the continued negative impact of coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

