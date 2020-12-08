Markets
Stock Alert: NeuroMetrix More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) are currently surging over 100% despite no stock related news.

NURO is currently trading at $4.56, up $2.41 or 112.093%, on the Nasdaq.

NeuroMetrix, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders.

The company has three FDA cleared commercial products. DPNCheck, a point-of-care test used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, ADVANCE, a point-of-care device used as an aid in diagnosing and evaluating patients suspected of having focal or systemic neuropathies, and Quell 2.0, a wearable, mobile app enabled, neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain that is available over-the-counter.

