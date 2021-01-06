Markets
NRBO

Stock Alert: NeuroBo Pharma Up 25%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) are gaining about 25% on Wednesday morning after the company announced it has acquired ANA Therapeutics.

NRBO is currently trading at $6.92, up $1.35 or 24.24%, on the Nasdaq.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals acquired ANA Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company developing ANA-001, a proprietary capsule formulation of niclosamide for coronavirus indications, currently in Phase 2/3 clinical trials as a treatment for COVID-19.

The deal was unanimously approved by both the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals' and ANA Therapeutics' Boards of Directors.

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ANA became a wholly-owned subsidiary of NeuroBo and ANA equity holders were issued about 3.24 million of Neurobo shares, representing 19.7% of NeuroBo's outstanding shares.

ANA shareholders will also receive additional payments in cash or NeuroBo common shares upon the achievement of various development and net sales milestones for ANA-001 and will also receive royalties based on net sales of ANA-001.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NRBO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular