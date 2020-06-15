Stock Alert: Net Element Hits New 52-week High On Merger News

(RTTNews) - Shares of Net Element, Inc. (NETE) are surging almost 167 percent or $7.68 in Monday's morning trade at $12.28, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $13.40.

Florida-based Net Element operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company.

Monday, Net Element said it has entered into a binding letter of intent to merge with privately-held Mullen Technologies, Inc. in a stock-for-stock reverse merger in which Mullen's stockholders will receive the majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company.

Mullen Technologies is a Southern California-based electric vehicle company. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter. Immediately prior to completion of the merger, Net Element said that subject to approval by its stockholders, it will divest itself of its payments processing business and portfolio.

Founded in 2014, Mullen expects to launch the Dragonfly K50, a luxury sports car, in the first half of 2021 through Independent Commercial Importers or ICI. Mullen currently has eight retail locations in California and one in Arizona.

The stock has traded in a range of $1.47 to $13.40 in the past 52 weeks.

