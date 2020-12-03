Stock Alert: Nesco Hits New 52-week High On Custom Truck One Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NSCO) are surging more than 59 percent or $2.59 in Thursday's morning trade at $6.94, after touching a new 52-week high of $7.25.

Nesco said Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Custom Truck One Source or CTOS for a purchase price of $1.475 billion. Nesco and CTOS are providers of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions including rental, sales and aftermarket parts and service.

In connection with the transaction, an affiliate of Platinum Equity LLC, a financial sponsor in the specialty rental equipment industry, has committed to invest over $850 million into Nesco in exchange for newly issued common stock at a price of $5.00 per share. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Nesco has traded in a range of $1.38 to $7.25 in the past 52 weeks.

