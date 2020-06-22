Stock Alert: Neonode Up 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Neonode Inc. (NEON) are currently up 12% on Monday morning after the company said its touch sensor modules have been selected Yesar Electronics Technology for their holographic products.

NEON is currently trading at $8.72, up $0.94 or 12.10%, on the Nasdaq.

Neonode announced its touch sensor modules have been selected by Yesar Electronics for a range of products with holographic interfaces. Yesar is ramping production to deliver several thousand holographic elevator control panels in the second half of 2020.

Yesar CEO Darcy Shi said, "We are seeing tremendous demand for our holographic solutions in several product categories. Neonode touch sensor modules are a key component to enable these exciting futuristic products."

