Stock Alert: Neonode Jumps 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Neonode Inc. (NEON) are up over 30% Tuesday morning. The company has reportedly filed a patent lawsuit against tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) over iOS home screen indicator and QuickPath keyboard.

NEON is currently trading at $6.06, up $1.43 or 30.89%, on the Nasdaq.

According to appleinsider.com, the Swedish company claims that iOS' gesture-based navigation and QuickPath features directly infringes its intellectual property. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. The IP in question is U.S. Patent No. 8,095,879, which covers gesture-based interactions with touch-sensitive displays, and U.S. Patent 8,812,993, which focuses on "tap-activatable icons" on touchscreen displays. Neonode claims it was granted the patent in early 2012.

