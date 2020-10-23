Markets
NEON

Stock Alert: Neonode Gains 10% On Striking Defense Deal

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Neonode Inc. (NEON) are climbing nearly 10% on Friday morning after the company announced a deal with a U.S. defense contractor to develop prototypes of touchscreen technology for aerospace and defense applications.

NEON is currently trading at $8.90, up $0.79 or 9.74%, on the Nasdaq.

"Our customer is an agile and innovative global technology corporation and we see potential to expand our business with them significantly in the coming years. We also know that working on demanding aerospace and defense applications will give positive impact also on broader commercial applications, which is an added value." said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEON

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular