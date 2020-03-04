Stock Alert: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) Shares Rose On Improved Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) soared over 90% on March 3, after the company reported improved Q4 results. NCSM, which has been trading between $1.00 and $5.75 in the past one year, closed Tuesday's trading session at $1.57, up 54 cents or 52.43%. Trading volume surged to 427K versus an average volume of 38K shares.

The company, on March 3, reported a Q4 net loss of $2.2 million or $0.05 per share, narrower than the prior year's loss of $203.6 million or $4.51 per share last year.

Adjusted net loss narrowed to $2.0 million or $0.04 per share from a loss of $203.6 million or $4.51 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Wall Street analysts expected a loss of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Total revenues amounted to $52.1 million, an increase of 4%, compared to $50.2 million generated a year ago.

NCS's Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nipper, commented, "NCS had a very successful year in 2019, despite a challenging market environment. Our revenue outperformed the underlying rig count in each of the U.S., Canadian and international markets. We grew our full-year international revenue by 11%, with international markets representing 8% of our total revenue for the year as compared to 6% in 2018..."

