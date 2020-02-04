Stock Alert: Navios Maritime Climbs 16%

(RTTNews) - Shares of seaborne shipping and logistics company Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) climbed $0.48 or 16.33% on Monday, before closing at $3.42.

NM was once trading in triple digits way back in 2007-08. The stock has been trading in a range of $1.69-$8.10 during the past one year.

Navios Maritime had reported third-quarter revenue of $141.6 million in November last year, almost flat at $141.45 million in the comparable quarter last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.77 in the quarter versus loss per share of $0.14 in the year-ago period. Earnings were helped by a gain from sale of business in the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.