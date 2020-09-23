Stock Alert: Nautilus Trending Bullish

(RTTNews) - Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) shares are gaining nearly 7 percent on Wednesday day morning taking its momentum forward.

The home fitness leader has been broadly on an uptrend since mid-March as demand surged during the lockdown period.

Currently, shares are at $17.70, up 6.47 percent from its previous close of $16.62. The stock has traded in a range of $1.20 to $17.99 on average volume of 2,028,787.

