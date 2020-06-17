Stock Alert: Nautilus Gains On Launch Of Bowflex Barbell

(RTTNews) - Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trading as it announced the new Bowflex SelectTech adjustable 2080 barbell and curl bar system for a versatile, compact fitness workout.

The home fitness company said the curl bar offers seven incremental weights in a space-efficient design. The 20-80 pounds bars are upgradeable to 120 pounds. At a time when the people are not feeling comfortable going back to the gym or exercise classes, the innovative curl bars, priced at $549, are ideal for strength training options at home.

The shares are currently at $7.55, up 8.79 percent from its previous close of $6.94. The stock has been on a steady growth since April.

