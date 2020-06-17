Markets
NLS

Stock Alert: Nautilus Gains On Launch Of Bowflex Barbell

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trading as it announced the new Bowflex SelectTech adjustable 2080 barbell and curl bar system for a versatile, compact fitness workout.

The home fitness company said the curl bar offers seven incremental weights in a space-efficient design. The 20-80 pounds bars are upgradeable to 120 pounds. At a time when the people are not feeling comfortable going back to the gym or exercise classes, the innovative curl bars, priced at $549, are ideal for strength training options at home.

The shares are currently at $7.55, up 8.79 percent from its previous close of $6.94. The stock has been on a steady growth since April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular