Stock Alert: National Vision Increases 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of optical retailer National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) are climbing more than 16% Wednesday morning after it reported upbeat fourth-quarter earnings. The stock touched a new high of $39.88, and currently is at $39.28

The company reported net earnings for the fourth quarter at $3.9 million compared to net loss of $18.4 million a year ago. EPS was reported at $0.05 versus loss per share of $0.24 in the year-ago period. Excluding items, adjusted EPS of $0.11 beat average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.01.

Net revenue increased 12.9% year-over-year to $401.8 million. The consensus estimate stood at $388.29 million.

The company had comparable-store sales growth of 10.1% in the quarter, which was its 72nd consecutive quarter of positive growth.

For the full-year, National Vision expects revenue to be in the range of $1.875 billion - $1.903 billion and Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of$0.80 - $0.85. Analysts see earnings of $0.79 on revenue of $1.87 billion for the period.

