Stock Alert: NantKwest Up 17%

(RTTNews) - Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NK) are currently up 17% on Monday morning despite no stock-specific news.

NK is currently trading at $10.35, up $1.51 or 17.02%, on the NASDAQ.

Nantkwest recently announced its collaboration with the National Cancer Institute through which the two are researching the effectiveness of PD-L1 t-haNK Natural Killer cells against cancer.

The partnership was announced through two manuscripts that were published by the Journal of Immunotherapy of Cancer. The two publications highlighted collaborative studies between Nantkwest and the National Cancer Institute to evaluate the company's developmental PD-L1 t-haNK and NK cells.

The goal of the research is to determine the impact of the NK cells on tumor activity in the hopes that the technology can yield more effective means of combatting cancer cells.

