Stock Alert: Nano-X Imaging Tumbles 11%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) are falling almost 11 percent or $6.89 in Monday's morning trade at $57.30 despite no specific news that could influence shares of the medical imaging technology company.

U.S. stocks are higher on Monday, with tech stocks among the leading gainers. Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to news that AstraZeneca has resumed a late-stage clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine.

Shares of Israel-based Nano-X Imaging made notable gains last week after the company said on September 9 that it signed an exclusive distribution agreement with SPI Medical for the deployment of 630 Nanox Systems to provide medical imaging services in Mexico.

Nano-X Imaging has traded in a range of $20.25 to $66.67 in the past 52 weeks.

