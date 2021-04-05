Markets
NNOX

Stock Alert: Nano-X Imaging Shares Gains 36% On 510 (K) Clearance For Nanox.ARC

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are spiking on Monday morning trade as the medical imaging technology company's single source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology received 510 (K) clearance from the FDA.

The Company expects to start system shipment in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

Currently, NNOX is at $56.45, up 36.60 from the previous close of $41.33 on a volume of 10,999,442. The shares have traded in a range of $20.25-$94.81 on average volume of 1,913,155 for the last 52 week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NNOX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular