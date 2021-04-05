Stock Alert: Nano-X Imaging Shares Gains 36% On 510 (K) Clearance For Nanox.ARC

(RTTNews) - Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are spiking on Monday morning trade as the medical imaging technology company's single source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology received 510 (K) clearance from the FDA.

The Company expects to start system shipment in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

Currently, NNOX is at $56.45, up 36.60 from the previous close of $41.33 on a volume of 10,999,442. The shares have traded in a range of $20.25-$94.81 on average volume of 1,913,155 for the last 52 week period.

