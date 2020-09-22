Stock Alert: Nano-X Imaging Down 16%

(RTTNews) - Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are sliding more than 16 percent on Tuesday morning trade despite no company-specific news. Currently, the shares are trading at $24.34, down 15.64 percent from its previous close of $28.83 on a volume of 4,765,791. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $20.25 to $66.67 on average volume of 5,078,719.

