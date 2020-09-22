Markets
NNOX

Stock Alert: Nano-X Imaging Down 16%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are sliding more than 16 percent on Tuesday morning trade despite no company-specific news. Currently, the shares are trading at $24.34, down 15.64 percent from its previous close of $28.83 on a volume of 4,765,791. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $20.25 to $66.67 on average volume of 5,078,719.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NNOX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular