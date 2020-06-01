Stock Alert: Myovant Sciences Trading Up 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Myovant Sciences (MYOV) are climbing more than 17% Monday morning after the company announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for its once-daily relugolix combination tablet for the treatment of women with uterine fibroids.

If approved, relugolix combination tablet would be the first once-daily, oral treatment for women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in the U.S.

MYOV is currently trading at $14.36. It has traded in the range of $4.14- $19.58 in the last 52-weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.