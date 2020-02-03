Stock Alert: Myovant Sciences Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) are losing more than 3 percent in the morning trade on Monday, at $12.31. The stock has been trading in a range of $4.14 to $26.02 in the past 52 weeks.

The company's lead investigational drug candidate is Relugolix, a small molecule, GnRH receptor antagonist.

In November, Myovant Sciences reported results from HERO, the company's phase III study of once-daily, oral Relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer. In the study, 96.7 percent of men receiving once-daily, oral Relugolix achieved sustained testosterone suppression to castrate levels.

Relugolix is also under a phase III clinical program consisting of two international, replicate pivotal clinical studies, dubbed SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2, in women with endometriosis-associated pain.

Myovant expects to report top-line results from the SPIRIT 2 and SPIRIT 1 studies in the first and second quarters of the calendar year 2020, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.