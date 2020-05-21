Markets
Stock Alert: MYOS RENS Technology Jumps 65%

(RTTNews) - Shares of small-cap MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) are currently gaining over 65% after the bionutrition company said it has partnered with e-commerce platform GetHealthy.store to promote its nutritional products.

MYOS is currently trading at $1.56, up $0.62 or 65.98%, on the Nasdaq.

The owner of Fortetropin said its partnership with GetHealthy.store, a Texas-based e-commerce platform, will greatly increase the level of awareness, education of, and encourage the adoption of, MYOS' products among medical practitioners and their patients.

