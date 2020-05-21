Stock Alert: MYOS RENS Technology Jumps 65%

(RTTNews) - Shares of small-cap MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) are currently gaining over 65% after the bionutrition company said it has partnered with e-commerce platform GetHealthy.store to promote its nutritional products.

MYOS is currently trading at $1.56, up $0.62 or 65.98%, on the Nasdaq.

The owner of Fortetropin said its partnership with GetHealthy.store, a Texas-based e-commerce platform, will greatly increase the level of awareness, education of, and encourage the adoption of, MYOS' products among medical practitioners and their patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.