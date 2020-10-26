Markets
GRIL

Stock Alert: Muscle Maker Soars 52%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) soared 52% on heavy volume on Monday morning, despite no stock-related news release from the company.

GRIL is currently trading at $2.34, up $0.81 or 52.9412%, on the Nasdaq.

On Friday, the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill had announced the acquisition of one of its previously franchise-owned locations in New York City.

Muscle Maker owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRIL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular