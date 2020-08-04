Stock Alert: MTS Systems Corporation Up 15% On Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of advanced test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors provider, MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) are rising more than 15% after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.26.

Revenue for the quarter was $196.2 million, a decline of 15.5% over the prior year, reflecting the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The consensus estimate was at $195.64 million.

MTSC is currently trading at $21.92. It has traded in the range of $13.15- $63.31 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.