Stock Alert: Mr. Cooper Group Ticking Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of mortgage lending and servicing company Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) are climbing more than 4% Tuesday morning at $19.33, close to its 52-week high of $19.98.

There are no company-specific news reported today to influence the stock.

On September 2, Mr. Cooper had said, it was planning to hire an additional 2,000 mortgage professionals and support staff through the remainder of the year to meet rising customer demand. The company had previously added more than 3,000 members this year.

