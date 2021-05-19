Markets
MOSY

Stock Alert: MoSys Uptrend Continues

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) shares are spiking on Wednesday morning trade continuing a bullish trend since the company announced optimized P4 pipeline support for stellar packet classification platform IP for FPGAs on Tuesday.

Currently, shares are at $5.23, up 38 percent from $3.79 on a volume of 12,873,864. The shares have traded in a range of $1.32-$7.12 on average volume of 2,272,045 for the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOSY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular