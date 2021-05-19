Stock Alert: MoSys Uptrend Continues

(RTTNews) - MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) shares are spiking on Wednesday morning trade continuing a bullish trend since the company announced optimized P4 pipeline support for stellar packet classification platform IP for FPGAs on Tuesday.

Currently, shares are at $5.23, up 38 percent from $3.79 on a volume of 12,873,864. The shares have traded in a range of $1.32-$7.12 on average volume of 2,272,045 for the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.