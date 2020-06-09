Stock Alert: MoSys Jumps 33%

(RTTNews) - Shares of MoSys Inc. (MOSY) are currently up 33% on Tuesday morning. The company yesterday announced that its Graph Memory Engine Accelerator IP is now running on Intel Stratix 10 FPGAs.

MOSY is currently trading at $2.21, up $0.55 or 33.13%, on the Nasdaq.

The Graph Memory Engine is part of MoSys' Packet Classification Platform, which was announced earlier this year, and is capable of performing embedded search and classification of packet headers.

MoSys is a provider of semiconductor solutions for Cloud, networking, security and communications systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.