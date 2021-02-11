Markets
MNPR

Stock Alert: Monopar Therapeutics Soars 60%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) are up more than 60% Thursday morning The company announced publication of a peer-reviewed study showing the potential utility of MNPR-101, the company's proprietary humanized uPAR antibody, as a uPAR imaging agent to improve surgical outcomes in bladder cancer.

Using MNPR-101, a multimodal imaging probe was developed and tested in vivo in human bladder cancer models. The study was published in the European Journal of Cancer.

"This novel MNPR-101 based imaging agent has promising utility in allowing surgeons to easily identify tumor margins during surgery," said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar and a co-author of the publication. "Given the specificity of uPAR expression in bladder cancer versus normal bladder tissue, and its high expression at the border of the tumor, we believe imaging uPAR using MNPR-101 targeting could improve surgical outcomes and potentially reduce recurrence of the disease."

MNPR touched a new 52-week high of $17.01 this morning, before declining to $13.52 currently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MNPR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More