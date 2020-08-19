Stock Alert: Monopar Therapeutics Climbs 10% Following Deal With Aragen

(RTTNews) - Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) jumped over 10% on Wednesday morning after the company said it has partnered with Aragen for testing a potential treatment for COVID-19.

MNPR is currently trading at $6.16, up $0.58 or 10.39%, on the Nasdaq.

Monopar Therapeutics and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, who are collaborating on the development of urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted radio-immuno-therapeutics for the potential treatment of patients with severe COVID-19, have announced partnership with Aragen Bioscience Inc.

Aragen will perform studies aimed at selecting a lead candidate uPRIT to advance into IND-enabling development for severe COVID-19.

