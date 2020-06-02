Markets
Stock Alert: MoneyGram Trading 30% Higher On Acquisition Offer

(RTTNews) - Shares of money-transfer services company MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) are surging more than 30% Tuesday morning. A Bloomberg report said Western Union made a takeover offer for MoneyGram.

The stock gapped up nearly 45% to 3.73, at today's open, and is currently trading lower at $3.42. The stock has been trading in a range of$1.15- $6.70 in the last one year.

