Stock Alert: Molson Coors Slides 8% As Q4 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP, TAP-A) are tumbling more than 8 percent or $4.08 in Thursday's morning trade at $44.90 after the brewer's fourth-quarter results missed analysts' expectations.

Thursday, Molson Coors reported that its fourth-quarter net loss was $1.37 billion or $6.32 per share, compared to net income of $163.7 million or $0.75 per share in the year-ago period. Underlying earnings were $0.40 per share, compared to $1.02 per share in the year-ago period. Net sales declined 7.7 percent to $2.29 billion from $2.49 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for the company to report earnings of $0.77 per share on revenues of $2.40 billion.

Molson Coors said it is reinstating financial guidance for fiscal year 2021, including current expectation that its board of directors will be in a position to reinstate a dividend in the second half of 2021. The company projects full-year net sales revenue to increase in mid-single digits on a constant currency basis.

Molson Coors has traded in a range of $32.11 to $56.10 in the past 52 weeks.

