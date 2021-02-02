Stock Alert: Molecular Template Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade, despite no specific corporate announcement from the company. Most of the U.S. indices are on a bullish trend on Tuesday.

Currently, shares are at $13.04, up 9.95 percent from the previous close of $11.86. The shares have traded in a range of $7.51-$19.12 on average volume of 422,745 for the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.