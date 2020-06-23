Stock Alert: Mohawk Industries Spikes 11%

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade. There has been no stock-specific news reported today.

The shares are currently at $102.56, up 11.29 percent from its previous close of $92.22.

The producer of floor covering products for residential and commercial applications' shares are almost double the average volume at morning trading. For the 52-week period, the shares are trading in a range of $56.62-$156.60 on average volume of 882,889. The stock has been on a gaining trend since March, 2020

