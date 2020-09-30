Stock Alert: Moderna Trading Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) are climbing more than 5% Wednesday morning after the company announced that the early study of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed that it generated neutralizing antibodies in elderly adults at levels comparable to those in younger adults.
"Given the increased morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 in older and elderly adults, these data give us optimism in demonstrating mRNA-1273's protection in this population, which is being evaluated in the Phase 3 COVE study," said Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Moderna.
The interim results of the phase I study, led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), of the company's vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273 was published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
The U.S. government has agreed to purchase 100 million doses of mRNA-1273, with an option to purchase an additional 400 million doses, Moderna said.
MRNA is currently trading at $73.99. It has been trading in the range of $13.53- $95.21 in the last one year.
