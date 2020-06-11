Stock Alert: Moderna Trading 10% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) are climbing more than 10% Thursday morning after the company announced progress on the late-stage development of mRNA-1273, the Company's mRNA vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The company has finalized the Phase III study protocol and expects to begin dosing in July.

With the Phase 3 dose being finalized at 100 µg, the Company said it remains on track to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021.

MRNA is currently trading at $65.95. It has traded in the range of $11.54- $87 in the last 52 weeks.

