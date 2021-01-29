Markets
MRNA

Stock Alert: Moderna Touches New 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc. (MRNA) are gaining more than 16 percent or $25.61 in Friday's morning trade at $185.16, after hitting a new 52-week high of $185.98 despite no company-centric news.

However, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial for its investigational single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in development at its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies. The company said its vaccine candidate was 72 percent effective in the U.S. and 66 percent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, 28 days after vaccination.

The vaccine candidate was also 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, 28 days after vaccination. In comparison, Moderna's vaccine was found to be 94.1 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

Moderna has traded in a range of $17.91 to $185.98 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular