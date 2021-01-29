Stock Alert: Moderna Touches New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc. (MRNA) are gaining more than 16 percent or $25.61 in Friday's morning trade at $185.16, after hitting a new 52-week high of $185.98 despite no company-centric news.

However, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial for its investigational single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in development at its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies. The company said its vaccine candidate was 72 percent effective in the U.S. and 66 percent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, 28 days after vaccination.

The vaccine candidate was also 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, 28 days after vaccination. In comparison, Moderna's vaccine was found to be 94.1 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

Moderna has traded in a range of $17.91 to $185.98 in the past 52 weeks.

