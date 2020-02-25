Stock Alert: Moderna Spikes 16% After Coronavirus Vaccine Sent For Human Trials

(RTTNews) - Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is gaining 16% on Tuesday morning after the company said it shipped vials of coronavirus vaccine to US National Institutes of Health to be tested on humans. The company said it has released the first batch of mRNA-1273, its vaccine against the novel coronavirus, for human use. Vials of mRNA-1273 have been shipped to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases a part of the National Institutes of Health to be used in the planned Phase 1 study in the U.S.

mRNA-1273 is an mRNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was selected by Moderna in collaboration with investigators at the NIAID Vaccine Research Center (VRC). MRNA is currently trading at $21.56, up $2.97 or 15.95%, on the Nasdaq, on a volume of 8.4 million shares, above its three-month average volume of 3.4 million shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.