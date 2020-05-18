Stock Alert: Moderna Jumps 19% On Positive News On Its Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) are rising more than 19% Monday morning after the company announced positive interim clinical data from the pahse I study of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. The company said the vaccination in humans showed immune response. The study was led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The stock has touched a new high of $87.00 and is currently trading at $79.79.

"With today's positive interim Phase 1 data and the positive data in the mouse challenge model, the Moderna team continues to focus on moving as fast as safely possible to start our pivotal Phase 3 study in July and, if successful, file a BLA," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer at Moderna.

