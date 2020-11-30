Markets
Stock Alert: Moderna Jumps 16% As Covid Vaccine 94.1% Effective; To Apply For Emergency Use

(RTTNews) - Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) are rising more than 16% Monday morning after the company said it is planning to apply for U.S and European Emergency approval of its Covid-19 vaccine mRNA-1273, as its late study showed that the vaccine candidate is 94.1% effective to prevent the disease.

The stock touched a new high of $150 this morning

The company on Monday said it plans to apply for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The company also reported vaccine efficacy against severe Covid-19 was 100%.

