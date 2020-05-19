Stock Alert: Moderna In The Limelight; Uptrend Continues

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) saw its shares surging ever since it started working on novel coronavirus vaccine in January this year. The stock is more than four-fold up since then before closing at $80.00 on Monday, up 19.96% or $13.31.

Monday, the company announced positive interim clinical data from the phase I study of its vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, against noel coronavirus. The vaccine produced protective antibody in a small group of people, who participated in the study. No adverse events have been reported.

The company said it plans to move as fast as possible to start pivotal phase III study in July and on successful completion of that, to file the Biologics License Application (BLA).

Meanwhile, Moderna announced a $1.25 billion in shares offering on Monday at $76.00 per share. The company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $187.5 million in shares.

Moderna expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund working capital needs related to the manufacturing of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus.

