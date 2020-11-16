Stock Alert: Moderna Hits New 52-week High As COVID-19 Vaccine Found 94.5% Effective

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) are rising more than 10 percent or $8.98 in Monday's morning trade at $98.37 after touching a new 52-week high of $100.50.

Monday, Moderna said that data from the Phase 3 study of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, showed the vaccine to be more than 94 percent effective.

The Phase 3 study, known as the COVE study, enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the U.S. The first interim analysis of the study evaluated 95 cases, of which 90 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group versus 5 cases observed in the mRNA-1273 group. This resulted in an estimated vaccine efficacy of 94.5 percent.

Moderna also said that new data showed mRNA-1273 remains stable at 2 to 8C (36 to 46F), the temperature of a standard home or medical refrigerator, for 30 days. This compared to an earlier estimate of 7 days. The vaccine remains stable at -20 C (-4F) for up to six months, at refrigerated conditions for up to 30 days and at room temperature for up to 12 hours.

The stock has traded in a range of $17.68 to $100.50 in the past 52 weeks.

