Stock Alert: Moderna Down 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) are declining after reaching its all-time peak in the first week of December. Moderna is looking forward to getting a nod from FDA for a roll-out of its Covid-19 vaccine by Thursday. Pfizer-BioNTech has already started the distribution of vaccine shots across the U.S on Monday. Moderna's vaccine is believed to be simpler to handle, while the Pfizer vaccine needs a deep freeze of minus 70 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the company has concluded an agreement with the Ministry of Health of Singapore to supply mRNA-1273 vaccine. The vaccine maker had said that FDA has confirmed that its vaccine was 94.5 percent effective against severe diseases, even after 14 days of the second dose.

The stock had reached as high as $178.50 on December 1. Currently, it is trading at $137.78, down 6.41 percent from the previous close of $147.22. For the 52-week period, the stock has traded in a range of $17.68 to $178.50 on average volume of 17,498,895.

