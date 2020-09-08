Stock Alert: Moderna Down 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of the vaccine-maker Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) are sliding Tuesday morning. While there is no company-centric news to take the stock down, the competition among global giants in the vaccine sector remains intense. The biotechnology company has been engaged in discussions with the Ministry of Health in Japan for a potential purchase of 40 million or more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Earlier Moderna had signed an agreement with the U.S. to initially supply 100 million doses of its experimental vaccine mRNA-1273. By the end of August, the company had presented a new interim clinical data about mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

Currently, the stock is down 10.89 percent to $56.78, from its previous close of $62.60. For the 52-week period, it has traded in a range of $13.53-$95.21 on average volume of 20,688,623.

