Markets
MRNA

Stock Alert: Moderna Bullish On Plan To Produce 100 Mln COVID-19 Doses

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is on an upward trend on Monday morning as the vaccine maker said it plans to produce 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S. market, in the first quarter. This would be sufficient for 50 million two-dose vaccinations.

Currently, shares are at $111.42, up 6.65 percent from the previous close of $104.47. The shares have traded in a range of $17.68-$178.50 on average volume of 21,181,508 for the last 52-week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular