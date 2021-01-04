Stock Alert: Moderna Bullish On Plan To Produce 100 Mln COVID-19 Doses

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is on an upward trend on Monday morning as the vaccine maker said it plans to produce 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S. market, in the first quarter. This would be sufficient for 50 million two-dose vaccinations.

Currently, shares are at $111.42, up 6.65 percent from the previous close of $104.47. The shares have traded in a range of $17.68-$178.50 on average volume of 21,181,508 for the last 52-week period.

