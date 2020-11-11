Markets
MODN

Stock Alert: Model N Declines 11%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of revenue management cloud solutions provider Model N, Inc. (MODN) are down more than 11% despite better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.09 per share.

Revenues were $41.5 million, an increase of 13% from last year.

The company sees first quarter revenue to be in the range of $40.2 million- $40.6 million and adjusted EPS to be in the range of 0.05 - 0.08. The consensus estimate for EPS is at $0.10 and for revenue at $41.37 million.

For the full-year, the company sees revenue of $170 million - $172 million adjusted earnings to be in the range of $0.27 - $0.35. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.43 per share on revenue of $174.55 million.

MODN stock is currently at $31.28 and has been trading in the range of $15-$44.56 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MODN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular